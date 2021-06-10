U.S. Senator Scott Accepting Service Academy Nominations

COLUMBIA – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) announced 2021 Military Academy Nomination Applications are now open. Candidates interested in attending one of the four service academies—U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy—may submit applications through October 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Senator Scott will nominate up to 40 students from across South Carolina to be considered for an appointment.

“It’s an honor to assist South Carolinians who want to serve our country,” said Senator Scott. “At such an important time, these students have decided to pursue a military career and take on some of the most rigorous collegiate curriculums our country has to offer. I commend their courage and determination, and I know they will make South Carolina proud for years to come.”

Students seeking Senator Scott’s nomination must submit an application including two essays, SAT/ACT scores, high school transcripts, and three letters of recommendation.

For more information about the service academy nomination process, visit Senator Scott’s FAQ page or call the Service Academy Coordinator at (803) 771-6112.