Law Enforcement And First Responders Appreciation Day Planned

A Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation Day will be held on Sunday, June 13th at Fork Presbyterian Church.

This will include all patrolmen, firefighters, policemen, EMT workers, Sheriff’s Office deputies, paramedics, and any of their family members who can come.

This will be a very exciting and meaningful day. The schedule is as follows:

10:00 a.m.-Breakfast under the tent

10:30 a.m.-Everyone goes to the Sanctuary

10:45 a.m.-Welcome, Door Prizes, Introductions, and Presentation of Certificates

11:00 a.m.-Special Music

11:30 a.m.-Morning Message

12:00 p.m.-Blessing for food and lunch for everyone under the tent.

These first responders and law enforcement officers risk their lives to keep us safe.

It is a privilege and honor to be able to thank them on this special day.