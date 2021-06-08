Search Warrant Leads To Drug Arrest In Lake View

On June 5, 2021, the Lake View K-9 Narcotics Team along with Dillon County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant of a residence located on Heritage Drive inside the city limits of Lake View.



Officers discovered the manufacturing of narcotic edibles from inside of the residence.

394 doses of THC infused gummy edibles, 5.014 pounds of marijuana edibles, ecstasy, and narcotic manufacturing equipment/distribution packaging were seized.



Katie E. Scott was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of MDMA/Ecstasy, and child endangerment.