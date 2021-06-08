PUBLIC NOTICE: Construction in Navigable Waters Permit

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Trico Water Company, Inc. has applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a Construction in Navigable Waters Permit to install approximately 1,575 LF of 8-inch replacement water line by directional drill under the Little Pee Dee River and adjacent wetlands along Lester Road due to bridge replacements. Comments will be received by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control at 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, South Carolina 29201, Attn: Charles Hightower, Division of Water Quality, until June 23, 2021.