On Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her residence, Esther Isabella McEachern McBride quietly slipped into eternity. She was born in Dillon, South Carolina on February 26, 1949 to the late Lawrence and Gilbertine Smith McEachern. Esther married Larry V. McBride 17 years ago on February 7, 2004.



At an early age, she became a member of Manning Baptist Church and gave her life to the Lord. Esther served in various capacities in the church and most recently as a member of the Bereavement Committee.

Esther grew up in the close knit community of Hampton Street. She graduated from Gordon High School. She furthered her education by attending Claflin College, receiving certification as a medical dental assistant in Atlanta, Georgia, attending Francis Marion College and attaining certification in Respiratory Therapy and Pulmonary Care from California College.

Esther had an extensive work history. She became the first African American Director of Cardiopulmonary Services (Respiratory Therapy) at Saint Eugene Medical Center in 1989. Esther continued in this role until her retirement in 2006 after Saint Eugene merged to become McLeod Medical Center Dillon. She was instrumental in leading her department in many successful surveys for accreditation. She was always evaluating new technology to enhance her staff knowledge base to allow her team to work smarter and not harder.

Loving travel, Esther visited 26 states. Traveling to St. Louis, Missouri was the highlighted place because she visited sisters with whom she had worked with at Saint Eugene. These special sisters were Sister Francis, Sister Patricia, Dr. Heath, and her beloved Sis. Bernard Marie – who retired at the age of 90 under Esther’s leadership as an EKG technician.

Esther leaves to cherish memories and moments her devoted husband, Larry V. McBride, stepchildren Brandon, Terrance, Raymond, and June McBride. She also leaves four brothers: Lawrence McEachern, Dillon, S.C., Minister Moses Edward McEachern, Columbia, S.C., Joseph A. McEachern (Penelope) Columbia, S.C., and Charles McEachern, White Plains, N.Y., one sister Susan McEachern, Dillon, S.C. Her older sister, Barbara Varner preceded her in death.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, at House of Thomas and Funeral Services will be Friday, June 4, at 12:00 noon at Manning Baptist Church.