Elite Dance Wins At Competition

Elite Dance Company (Dillon, SC) went to compete in the Dance Machine Reimaged Tour during the Hartsville, S.C. stop and won multiple awards.



Dance Machine is powered by America’s National Dance Championships Family of Competitions and Conventions.

This is their 21st year of dance competitions and Elite Dance Company’s 10th year of working with dancers here in Dillon, SC. This is the first year of competitive dance.



Elite Dance Company is owned and operated by Krystle Ladson. Joy Benjamin performed a solo and received an Elite Gold and 3rd place overall for her division! Group dancers Aziya Bethea, Jada Vereen, Jaziyah Leggette, and Shaniyah McCallum received Elite Gold, Bravo Award (Judges Pick) and 1st PLACE OVERALL in their division!



During a previous competition this season, Gionna Gillespe placed in the top five of her category in Manning, S.C. and has been invited to compete in nationals this June. The competition will be hosted in Raleigh, N.C.



On June 12th Elite Dance Company will have its 10th Annual Recital entitled “Decade of Dance.”