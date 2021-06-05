NETC President Tells Dillon School Board Of Success Of Dual Enrollment Program

By Betsy Finklea

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) President Dr. Kyle Wagner addressed the Dillon District Four School Board on May 17th about the success of the dual enrollment program.

Dual enrollment allows students to earn college credit while in high school.

Dr. Wagner said this was the third year of the dual enrollment program in District Four, and it has grown over the years.

Perhaps, this year’s greatest success was two Dillon High School students, Hunter Godbolt and Ashton Turner, who have earned Associate of Science degrees before they graduated high school. The success doesn’t stop there. At Dillon High School, two students earned University Studies Transfer Certificates, four students completed Introduction to University Studies, one student received his Nurse Prep Certification, and 24 students received cords for taking at least six credit hours with NETC. At Lake View High School, one student completed Introduction to University Studies, one student earned a Small Business Bookkeeping Level 1 Certificate, and eight students received cords for taking a least six credit hours with NETC.

Two of the students were present at the meeting, Hunter Godbolt and Marie Paredes Dukunde. Principal Timothy Gibbs and Asiya Jones, NETC Dual Enrollment Program Coordinator, were in attendance. Ms. Jones says the program takes a great deal of hard work and dedication, and they wanted to highlight these students because they had done a great job. She said they were top students at Dillon High School.

Superintendent Ray Rogers said he was very proud of these students and all who are in the program. He told the students they need to pass the word because this is the best thing going for high school students. He reiterated that he was very proud.

Dr. Wagner told the board that they have expanded dual enrollment and passed out a catalog to show all that is available. He also spoke about a summer program that will introduce more students to college. It will be a summer camp that will last for three weeks, four days a week, and eight hours a day. He said 59 students had signed up in Dillon County and will have the opportunity for three work-ready certificates if they successfully complete the program. The program targets students with a 2.0-2.5 grade point average. Dr. Wagner said the program is designed to show these students that they are college material.

Superintendent Rogers said these are exciting opportunities for students and now there are no excuses. If a student wants to do better and earn a living, they can do better.