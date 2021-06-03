CLINTON, N.C. — Lois Ann Page Hyatt, 84, passed away Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021 at Davis Community Center in Porters Neck, NC.



She was born the fourth of five children to Odell Page and Lottie Jane Barfield Page in Lake View, S.C. Lois and her husband, Horace of 62 years, and their three children moved from Raleigh, to Roseboro, in 1969.

She was an active member of the Eastern Star for over 45 years and a devoted member of Roseboro First Baptist Church where she served faithfully as a choir member for 49 years. She also proudly served as Church Clerk for a period of time.

Lois was not one to sit still for long. She was a beautician, as well as a caterer. Her artistic abilities included, but were not limited to making porcelain dolls and their dresses, nativity scenes, angel planters, Christmas trees etc. She was a seamstress, painter, flower gardener, singer, quilter, and yodeler.

She enjoyed teaching senior citizens to crochet and knit at Roseboro Community Building and Garland Senior Center through Sampson Community College’s Continuing Education department for 19 years.

Her Aunt Lily, who was her caregiver after her mother passed away, was known to say “Lois can do anything she puts her mind to.”

She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed entertaining.

Lois, no doubt, is rejoicing in Heaven with her Heavenly Father and earthly parents along with her husband, Horace Hyatt, and brothers, Hubert, J.C., and Randolph Page.

Lois is survived by her sister, Earline Page Rogers of Dillon; her sisters-in-law, Geraldine Hyatt and Hazel McNair of Dillon; her children, Ricky, Cheryl (Joey), and Pam; her grandchildren, Britt (John), Jason, Blake, Brey, Rachel, and Trin, and her great grandchildren, Ayla, Lucille, and Joanna.

The graveside memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Should friends desire, the family has designated memorial contributions be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1625 SC-57 Dillon, S.C. 29536