Dr. Roger R. Roff, Sr., 81, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Dillon Church of God with entombment in Evergreen Perpetual Care Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the church.

Born in Waterloo, Iowa, January 28, 1940, he was the son of the late Aaron Roff and Freda Johnson Roff. He was a member of the Dillon Church of God, and was the Owner and Operator of Roff Chiropractic for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Trudy Brown Roff of Dillon; children, Tracy Roff Eck of Dillon, Dr. Sonya R. King (Tony) of Jacksonville, NC, Dr. Suezen R. Schilsky (Allen Watts) of Dillon, and Dr. Roger R. Roff, Jr. (Shannon) of Swansboro, NC; step-children, Jeffery Bracey (Jennifer) of Garden City, Jason Bracey (Stephanie) of Hartsville, SC, and Dr. John Bracey (Maclean) of Dillon; grandchildren, Ereck Eck, Erin Eck, Rebecca King, Cooper Schilsky, Jessica Hutchins, Morgan Roff, Stone Roff, Katie Bracey, Jackson Bracey, Gavin Bracey, Will Shelley, and Caroline Shelley; sister, Astrid Black (Dr. Gary Black) of Baton Rouge, LA; several nieces and nephews.

Dr. Roff was preceded in death by his brother, Nate Roff (Cindy).

Memorials may be made to Dr. Roff’s special project he was working on prior to his death.