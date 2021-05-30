Rosa Nell Horne departed this earthly home on Thursday, May 27, 2021 to rejoice in Heaven with her Savior.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home in Dillon with burial in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Nell was born on January 24, 1927 in Gibson, North Carolina to Willie Turner and Sally Williams. When she married, she moved to Dillon to live and raise her family. After being widowed in 1960, she began working in the food service industry, eventually serving as a cafeteria worker at J.V. Martin for 21 years before retiring.

Nell was a member of the Dillon Church of God for over 50 years. She taught the Preschool class in Sunday School for many years before becoming a member of the Daisies and the Ladies’ Prayer Group. Despite health issues, Nell continued to pray for others and strengthen her relationship with God until He took her home.

She left a great legacy behind in her six living children: Lucille Cook (James), William “Buddy” Horne (Linda), Brenda “Joyce” Bryant (JD), James “Doug” Horne (Linda), Elizabeth “Libby” Cook (Jimmy), and Nancy Byrd (Kevin); fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and eighteen great-great-grandchildren. She also has two surviving siblings: Ernest “Rusty” Turner and Barbara Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Horne; her youngest son, Andy Horne; a grandson, Jody Cook; a great-granddaughter, Candy Killingsworth; and a great-great-granddaughter, Kendal Brown.