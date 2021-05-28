Dillon County Summer Reading To Begin June 28th

By Christina Herring,

Assistant Library Director

The Dillon County Library System summer reading this year will be hybrid, and what we mean by that is that it will have some virtual and some in person programs.

Summer Readings theme this year is “Tails and Tales.” Our programming will be a mixture of activities where you make your own story and create your own tales using make and take grab bags.



We will have a mixture of fun and educational performers in person and virtually. We will would like each week for our children to come in and check out books we would then give them a photo op time with our green screen and a background of their choosing.

Our Virtual programming will be a mixture of presenters and activities similar to MindCraft and Roblox to keep your child’s mind occupied during the summer.

Summer Reading will start a little later this year due to school’s end date not being until June 15, 2021. Summer Reading will be held June 28, 2021-July 22, 2021. Sign up will start the week before the program start date.

We will have more information nearer to the start date.

If you have any questions or would like to be a performer please call Tierney Alford, Children’s Librarian, at 843-774-0330.