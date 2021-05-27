NOTICE OF SALE 2020-CP-17-00042: First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation against Quentin T. Campbell aka Quentin Campbell and Mariner Finance, LLC

NOTICE OF SALE 2020-CP-17-00042

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of:

First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation against Quentin T. Campbell aka Quentin Campbell and Mariner Finance, LLC, I, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on June 7, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., or on another date, thereafter as approved by the Court, at the Dillon County Courthouse, 301 West Main Street in Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder, the following described property, to-wit: Parcel One: “All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing three (3) acres, and fronting and measuring 80.3 feet on County Road #44 and having such courses and distances as appear upon a map thereof prepared for Marion McKenzie, Sr., by M.C. Moody, R.L.S., dated October 24, 1968, and recorded in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 10 at Page 80, which said Plat is by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof.” Parcel Two: “All those two (2) certain pieces, parcels or lots of land situate, lying and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, Parcel One being shown as Lot B and containing 0.41 acre, and Parcel Two shown as Lot C, and containing 1.21 acres on a Survey prepared for Myra M. Neville by Phillip B. Culbreth, P.L.S., dated January 14, 2005 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon in Plat Book 36 at Page 238 on January 19, 2005, which said plat is by reference incorporated herein and made a part hereof. These lots are also shown as lots 1, 2 and 3 on a subdivision survey for Edward Leroy Hayes dated February 21, 2005 prepared by William E. Hayes, P.L.S., and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat 38 at Page 63. Said plat is hereby incorporated into and made a part of this description by referenced thereto. These lots are subject to a restriction which allows no mobile homes to be placed on said lots. Being the same property conveyed to Quentin T. Campbell by deed of Edward Lee Hayes, dated June 26, 2014 and recorded June 27, 2014 in Deed Book 548 at Page 200. TMS No. 060-11-00-012 Property Address: 428 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon, SC 29536 TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee at conclusion of the bidding, five per cent (5%) of said bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the successful bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within thirty (30) days, then the Special Referee may resell the property on the same terms and conditions (at the risk of the said defaulting bidder). Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order. The successful bidder will be required to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed and interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to the date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 4.0000%. THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before the foreclosure sale date. ATTENDEES MUST ABIDE BY SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES AND MAY BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A MASK OR OTHER FACIAL COVERING. Any person who violates said protocols is subject to dismissal at the discretion of the selling officer or other court officials. Honorable Charles E. Curry Special Referee Dillon County Riley Pope & Laney, LLC Post Office Box 11412 Columbia, SC 29211 (803) 799-9993 Attorneys for Plaintiff 4203.