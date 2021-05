An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held on Tuesday, May 25th from 12:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Main Street United Methodist Church. Use the Main Street entrance to the Fellowship Hall – parking available on 8th Avenue and Main Street (near the playground). Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment.