COVID-19 Testing And Vaccination Sites: May 21-23

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events

Friday, May 21, 2021

Sponsored by CareSouth Carolina

Operating from 9a-1p

*This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

Dillon County Social Services Department

1211 SC-34

Dillon, SC 29536

Saturday, May 22, 2021

Nearest Location

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Florence Regional Airport

2398 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29501

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Nearest Location

Sponsored by Tour Health

Operating from 9a-5p

Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Florence Regional Airport

2398 E. Palmetto St.

Florence, SC 29501

For the week of May 17-21, DHEC-sponsored daily COVID-19 testing at the following local health departments is from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. *Preregistration encouraged: visit https://scdhec.gov/gettested.

Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536

VACCINE CLINIC INFORMATION

All South Carolinians aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can schedule their appointments. Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 12-17. However, all three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen—are available to those aged 18 and older. Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting vaccination appointments. If you prefer to register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110, or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.

Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

Friday, May 21, 2021

Nearby Location

Sponsored by DHEC

Tollison Gym

701 Wilcox Ave.

Marion, SC 29571

Walk-ins welcome. Call 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov if you prefer to register.