A Golf Cart Parade and Walk-Run-Ride was held Saturday, May 15th to benefit the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance. The parade was organized by Ethan’s Entourage named in honor of Ethan Johnston. The theme was “Working Hard For A Cure” as evidenced by the hard hats and tractor that led the parade. A Touch-A-Truck event was held immediately following the parade.

