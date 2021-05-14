Golf Cart Parade Event Set For May 15th

A Golf Cart Parade and Walk-Run-Ride will be held Saturday, May 15th to benefit the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance.

The theme is “Working Hard For A Cure.” Decorate your carts and wear your hard hat and raise awareness for a cure. No golf cart? No problem. Come out an walk or run the track. A Touch-A-Truck event will be held immediately following the parade.

The parade line-up is at 10 a.m. at Dillon Middle School, 1803 Joan Drive, Dillon.

Register to be a part of Ethan’s Entourage at https://give.tsalliance.org/team340421. For more information, call Rose Mary Whittington at 910-734-0934.