Approval Given To Dillon District Three And Four Calendars

Approval was given to the Dillon District Three and Dillon District Four school calendars at a recent meeting of the Dillon County Board of Education. Here are the calendars:

Dillon School District Three

2021-2022 School Year Calendar

July 5 – July 4th Holiday

August 3 & 4 – Teacher Pre-Service

August 9-13 – Teacher In-Service Workdays

August 16 – First Day for Students

September 6 – Labor Day

September 17 – Teacher In-Service

October 19 – 45th Day

October 21 – Parent Conferences (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

October 22 – Teacher Workday (8 a.m. til noon)

October 26 – Report Cards

November 23 – Progress Reports

November 24-26 – Thanksgiving

December 20-December 31 – Winter Break

January 3 – Students Return

January 6 & 7 – 1st Semester Exams

January 10 – 90th Day

January 11 – Report Cards

January 17 – Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

February 15 – Progress Reports

February 18 – Teacher In-Service

March 16 – 135th Day

March 17 – Parent Conferences (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

March 18 – Teacher Workday (8 a.m. til noon)

March 22 – Report Cards

April 11 – April 15 – Spring Break

April 26 – Progress Reports

May 24 – Senior PM Class Exams Half Day for Students

May 25 – Underclass PM Exams Half Day for Students 180th Day Report Cards Issued Grades 4K-8 Graduation Commencement 7 p.m.

May 27 – Teacher Workday

May 30 – Memorial Day

Dillon School District Four

2021-2022 School Calendar

July 5 – July 4th Holiday

August 2-6 – Registration 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

August 9-13 – Teacher Inservice-Workdays

August 16 – First Day for Students

September 6 – Labor Day Holiday

September 15 – Progress Reports

September 17 – Teacher Inservice

October 19 – 45th Day

October 22 – Teacher Inservice

October 26 – Report Cards

November 22 – Progress Reports

November 24-26 – Thanksgiving Holidays

December 20 – January 2 – Winter Break

January 3 – Students Return

January 10 – 90th Day

January 10-14 – Semester Exams

January 17 – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

January 19 – Report Cards

February 10 – Progress Reports

February 18 – Teacher Inservice and Parent Conferences

March 16 – 135th Day

March 18 – Teacher Inservice and Parent Conferences

March 23 – Report Cards

April 11-15 – Spring Break

April 26 – Progress Reports

May 24 – Senior Exams

May 25 – Underclass Exams, Make-up Exams, Half Day for Students

May 26 – 180th Day, Half Day for Students, DHS Graduation (10 a.m.) – LVHS Graduation (8p.m.) Adult Education Graduation (2 p.m.)

May 27 – Teacher Inservice

May 30 – Memorial Day Holiday

May 31 – Report Cards Mailed k-12

Inclement Weather Make-up Days – 1st Semester – September 17, October 22. 2nd Semester – February 18, March 18