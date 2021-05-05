National Day Of Prayer Service Is Thursday, May 6th

This May 6th at noon the Dillon County Christian Ministers Alliance will be hosting its annual prayer service at the Dillon County Courthouse.

This year the service is more important than ever. Our nation is spiraling out of control into a deeper mass of sin and darkness each day. The confusion and hopelessness can be felt everywhere and for those of the world that seem to have it all together it is obvious that it is a combination of false bravado and intentional ignorance. There is an answer, and that answer, as always is Jesus Christ and His official representatives on the planet Earth, the Church. Even the walls of prison cannot keep out the prayers of God’s people.

Peter was therefore kept in prison, but constant prayer was offered to God for him by the church. Acts 12:5 (NKJV)

Christians have long understood the power of prayer but not every Christian has been a participant in prayer. The commands of Scripture are clear to each of us. Not only are we commanded to pray, we are given incentives to pray.

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7 (NKJV)

This pattern was also extended to God’s people in the Old Testament. There is a call to pray, there is a reason to pray, and there is a result from prayer.

If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land. Now My eyes will be open and My ears attentive to prayer made in this place. 2 Chronicles 7:14-15 (NKJV)

This Thursday is the National, NATIONAL, Day of Prayer. We are called to pray without ceasing. We are called to pray as a church. We are called to pray as a nation. It’s not really that hard to understand. PRAY!!! I pray that you will be there or being praying where you are, but PRAY!!!

The order of service is as follows:

National Day of Prayer

Theme: “Lord pour out your Love, Life, and Liberty.”

Scripture: 2 Corinthians 3:17 Now the Lord is the Spirit,

and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty.

Thursday, May 6, 2021

12:00 Noon

Dillon County Courthouse Grounds

Welcome—Henry Altman, Main St. UMC

The Importance of Prayer—Rob Pierce, Latta Baptist

Musical Selection—Robin Thompson, Main St UMC

Scripture—Raymond Davis III, Great Expectations

Forgiveness—H. B. Drake, Word of Life Greater

The Churches—Orlando McCauley, Jr., St Matthew AME

Law Enforcement—Joe Grice, Dillon Church of God

The Schools— Anthony Alford, Shiloh UMC

The Nations—Carlos Juarez, Iglesia de Dios

Musical Selection—Callie Bethea, St Paul AME

Physical Healing —Don Luehrs, Agape Hospice

National Healing—Drusilla Harvin, St. Paul AME

Collective Community Prayer—James Smith, East Dillon Baptist

Benediction—Joseph Graham, New Memorial Temple