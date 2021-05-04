SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT
IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF DILLON
DOCKET NO. 2020-CP-17-00341
Johnny McNeil, Denise McNeil and Raynard McNeil, PlaintiffS
vs.
Tonny O. McNeil, Shirrell M. Williams, John Doe and Richard Roe, Defendants:
TO DEFENDANT: Tonny O. McNeil, Defendant above Named: You are hereby given notice that a Summons, Complaint and Lis Pendens in this action, the original of which is available to you at the Dillon County Clerk of Court, Dillon, South Carolina, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, State of South Carolina, on the 3rd day of September, 2020, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon request; and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at PO Box 1686, 204 North First Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536 (843) 627-4235 within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the defendant for the relief demanded in the complaint, which is an action for partition.
E. Leary McKenzie, Attorney for Plaintiff McKenzie Law Firm PC
204 North First Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536 S.C. Bar No. 101808
Phone (843) 627-4235; Fax (843) 773-2179.
Dillon, South Carolina
April 30, 2021
