SUMMONS AND COMPLAINT

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

DOCKET NO. 2020-CP-17-00341

Johnny McNeil, Denise McNeil and Raynard McNeil, PlaintiffS

vs.

Tonny O. McNeil, Shirrell M. Williams, John Doe and Richard Roe, Defendants:

TO DEFENDANT: Tonny O. McNeil, Defendant above Named: You are hereby given notice that a Summons, Complaint and Lis Pendens in this action, the original of which is available to you at the Dillon County Clerk of Court, Dillon, South Carolina, has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, State of South Carolina, on the 3rd day of September, 2020, a copy of which will be delivered to you upon request; and to serve a copy of your answer to the complaint upon the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at PO Box 1686, 204 North First Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536 (843) 627-4235 within thirty (30) days following the date of service upon you, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time stated, the plaintiff will apply for judgment by default against the defendant for the relief demanded in the complaint, which is an action for partition.

E. Leary McKenzie, Attorney for Plaintiff McKenzie Law Firm PC

204 North First Avenue, Dillon, SC 29536 S.C. Bar No. 101808

Phone (843) 627-4235; Fax (843) 773-2179.

Dillon, South Carolina

April 30, 2021