STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Latta, SC, Plaintiff,

-vs-

Hattie Marie Bethea Council, Melvin Darrell Bethea, Patrick Orville Bethea and Exodus Bethea being heirs of Melvin Bethea, Doretha Bethea Copeland being an heir of Clyde Bethea, Janie Mae Gibson Bethea and Sylvia Jones, Dorothy Jean Grice, Charles W. Bethea, Jr., Douglas Bethea, Jeffery J. Bethea and Mark Bethea, being heirs of Charles Bethea, Sr., and being known collectively as heirs of Exodus Bethea and Estelle McFarland Bethea, and Judy Bethea and any others as may be minors, incapacitated, incarcerated or under other civil disability or in the Armed Forces of the United States of America, as is contemplated by what is commonly known as the Soldiers and Sailors Civil Relief Act of 1940, as amended and any heirs at law or devisees or heirs at law or devisees of such known persons who themselves are deceased, of the above as may claim interest herein collectively designated as John Doe and Richard Roe,

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NO. 2021CP17-00062

Lis Pendens No. 2021LP17-00003

SUMMONS and NOTICE: LIS PENDENS,

GAL, & FILING

TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Complaint upon the subscribers at their offices at 120 North Liberty Street, Bennettsville, South Carolina 29512, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint. A guardian ad litem may be appointed for this action within the Court?s to represent your interests.

The original Complaint was filed 03/02/21 is an action to quiet title to property acquired by ouster and adverse possession described as two parcels: (1) 3.09 acres and (2) Hazel Spears lot as shown on a plat entitled ?Boundary Survey for Exodus Bethea Estate made by William E. Hayes, PLS dated May 27, 1997 and recorded August 27, 1997 in Plat Book 27, page 224 in the office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County.Address: Berry Circle, Latta, SC, designated as Dillon County Tax Map #105-13-06-020&-017.

EASTERLING LAW FIRM, PC

BY Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

101 Legal

P. O. Drawer 611

Bennettsville, SC 29512

843-454-1711