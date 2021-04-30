WANTED: Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man In Murder

WANTED FOR MURDER!

Sheriff Douglas Pernell is asking for the public’s help in locating JAMEEL CHRISTOPHER MERCER, age 22, who is wanted for Murder by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. He may be in the Dillon County or Marion County area. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts, please contact Dillon County 9-1-1 or call the non-emergency number at 843-841-3707, Pee Dee Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or inbox the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office page on Facebook at https://facebook.com/pg/DCSO101/ .