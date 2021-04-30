Latta Police Arrest Man In Armed Robbery Of IGA

By Betsy Finklea

Even though they were delayed by a train, the Latta Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at the Latta IGA on Thursday and captured the suspect who had not yet left the store.



According to Latta Police Chief Josh Holt, Dorrian Tyrell Sellers, age 35, Old Ebenezer Road, Latta, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The report by PFC David Templet, when Latta Police realized they were going to be detained by the train, Chief Holt called to see if other available law enforcement units were able to respond. Once the train passed, Templet headed to the Latta IGA, spotted a man meeting the description of the suspect at the customer service desk and took him into custody without incident with the assistance of Chief Holt. The man had a knife in his pocket. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Officer Zane Bryant also responded to the call along with deputies from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.