Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic To Be Held May 3rd

Register now for upcoming free COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at the Dillon Wellness Center, Monday, May 3, 2021, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon. The clinic is by appointment only; no walk-ins.

You can make an appointment by:

• Visiting scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting

appointments for COVID-19 vaccine. Pick a location and contact the provider to make appointment.

• Calling DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 to get answers to vaccine questions and assistance with finding vaccine providers and contact information.

Remember to register for your second dose appointment following your first dose appointment.

Visit scdec.gov/vaxfacts for more information and answers to vaccine frequently asked questions.

All South Carolinians 18+ are eligible for this clinic.