Community Complaints Lead To Search Warrant, Arrests

On April 22, 2021, law enforcement with the Dillon County Combined Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant at 2535 Highway 301 North in the Tall Pines community.

This location has been getting a large amount of complaints from the community, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and a drug investigation began on this residence immediately.

During the search warrant, a quantity of Methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl was confiscated from this residence.



Suspects arrested during this search warrant were Joshua Dustin Hunt and Lucinda Kaye Turbeville.

Both subjects face numerous charges with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua D. Hunt of Dillon is charged with Distribution of Schedule 1 or Schedule II narcotics (Fentanyl), Distribution of Schedule I or Schedule II narcotics (Heroin), possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II narcotic/drugs (Fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and possession of firearm by person convicted of a felony.

Lucinda K. Turbeville of Dillon is charged with Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, possession of firearm by person convicted of a felony, distribution of Schedule I or Schedule II narcotics (Heroin), and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I or II narcotic/drugs (Fentanyl).



Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton said it is the cooperation of the public that helps lead to arrests such as these. Hamilton said the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the help of the citizens in providing information about suspicious activity.

Hamilton said if anyone has any information on any suspected crime, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.

Callers can remain anonymous.