AGENDA: Dillon County Council April Meeting

DILLON COUNTY COUNCIL

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

109 SOUTH THIRD AVENUE

DILLON, SC 29536

April 28, 2021

5:00 PM

_______________________________________________________________

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Invocation

3. Approval of Agenda

4. Approval of Minutes – March 24, 2021

5. Pee Dee Coalition – Rashida Fuller

6. Pee Dee Workforce Development Board Appointment – Erin Brown

7. Dillon County Long Term Recovery Group – Kenny Smith

8. PUBLIC HEARING

A. AN ORDINANCE TO POSTPONE THE REASSESSMENT OF DILLON COUNTY PROPERTIES – SC Code 12-43-217

9. ORDINANCE READING

A. THIRD READING – AN ORDINANCE TO POSTPONE THE REASSESSMENT OF DILLON COUNTY PROPERTIES – SC Code 12-43-217

B. SECOND READING – AN ORDINANCE TO CHANGE ZONING MAP CLASSIFICATION FROM RURAL (RU) TO LIGHT INDUSTRIAL 1 (LD-1) TAX MAP NO: 06-00-00-077 (68.27 ACRES), PROPERTY OWNER(S): MDT HOLDINGS, PROPOSED LOCATION: 791 WEST FAIRFIELD ROAD, DILLON, SC 29536

C. FIRST READING – AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AND A COMPANY OR COMPANIES KNOWN TO THE COUNTY AT THIS TIME AS PROJECT ASSET WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROPERTY IN THE COUNTY, WHEREBY SUCH PROPERTY WILL BE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES, INCLUDING THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN SPECIAL SOURCE CREDITS; AND OTHER MATTERS RELATED THERETO.

D. FIRST READING – An Ordinance to Provide Budget Appropriations for County Purposes in the County of Dillon for the Fiscal Year Beginning July 1, 2021 and Ending June 30, 2022 and Adopt and Implement Rates and Fees, and for Other Tax Purposes and County Appropriation Purposes and to Establish the Tax Millage to Provide for the Budget (Title Only)

10. RESOLUTION

A. A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF AN INDUCEMENT AGREEMENT AND MILLAGE RATE AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AND PROJECT ASSET, WHEREBY, UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, DILLON COUNTY WILL EXECUTE A FEE IN LIEU OF TAX AND SPECIAL SOURCE CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO A PROJECT IN THE COUNTY WHEREBY THE PROJECT WOULD BE SUBJECT TO PAYMENT OF CERTAIN FEES IN LIEU OF TAXES, AND DILLON COUNTY WILL MAKE AVAILABLE CERTAIN CREDITS AGAINST FEE PAYMENTS IN REIMBURSEMENT OF INVESTMENT IN RELATED QUALIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE; AND PROVIDING FOR RELATED MATTERS.

11. New Business

A. Sound System Improvements (Council Chambers)

B. Webpage Design Proposal

C. Sheheen, Hancock, & Goodwin – County Audit Report – June 30, 2020

D. Smith & Gardner Proposal – Landfill Transfer Station

12. Old Business

A. Mosquito Spraying

B. Dillon County Transportation Committee – Rocking Program

13. Finance Report

14. Recreation Request

A. Harnethea B. Manning Scholarship Fund

B. Paul Chapman Memorial Golf Tournament

C. Shrine Club Golf Tournament

15. Executive Session

A. Personnel Matter – Magistrate’s Office

B. Economic Development Matter- Project Asset

C. Economic Development Matter – Contractual Matter (Dillon, Marion, and Marlboro Counties Industrial Park Corporation)

16. Adjourn