Run-off Election In City District 3 Is April 20

A run-off election will be held in Dillon City Council District Three on Tuesday, April 20th.

Incumbent Johnny Eller and challenger Stephanie Mitchell are the candidates on the ballot.

The polling places are East Elementary School and Dillon County Fire Station One on Howard Street. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The Dillon Herald will report results on our page on Facebook and on www.thedillonherald.com as soon as we receive the results from the Dillon County Voter Registration Office.