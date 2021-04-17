Sheriff’s Office Program To Assist Senior Citizens

By Moses Heyward,

Community Relationship Manager, Dillon County Sheriff’s Office

Attention Seniors



65 and older:

It is with much care and concern that this outreach effort, along with others, is being made to get this envisioned service available to those of you in need. Our prayer and hope are that we, at the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, can connect with the senior population to offer some basic, but important assistance. We want to start periodically checking in with seniors.

Those in need of such service would voluntarily opt in to receive the phone call check-in service. We know that there are seniors who would be appreciative of this service. However, it is important that these individuals are identified.

I, Moses Heyward, Community Relationship Manager for Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, am heading up this effort.

Our newly elected Sheriff, Douglas Pernell, feels strongly that there are portions of our senior citizens who are in need and will be most appreciative.

After all, this group of citizens represents over 5,000 of the Dillon County constituents.

We are envisioning the following: having the senior’s contact information along with a family/friend’s emergency contact information we could call for the senior, if needed. It is our hope that this service would help to establish a positive bond between the community and law enforcement as well as help our seniors feel safer in their home environment. In addition, knowing that someone cares go a long way.

As stated earlier, other outreach efforts have been going on. However, if this is the first time you have heard about this service and you are interested, then we ask that you please contact me as soon as possible. I, Moses Heyward, can be reached at 843-506-4973. I will be happy to assist you with any questions of concern.