Ribbon Cut On New Holiday Inn Express & Suites (with photo gallery)

By Betsy Finklea

The ribbon was cut on the new Holiday Inn Express and Suites, located at the I-95 181 exit at 2513 Cattle Farm Road, Latta, on Tuesday morning with a large crowd of public officials, community leaders, and others in attendance.

The hotel, owned by Royal Panthera, LLC, is an elegant, upscale 76-room hotel and was a $6 million investment by the company in the area.

The hotel is the perfect place for business travelers and families and is equipped to host conferences and business meetings with its conference room, board room, and free Wi-Fi internet access.

There are many options for guests including regular and connecting rooms and a full breakfast with buffet, continental breakfast, and grab-and-go breakfast. A fitness center is available as well as an outdoor pool.

In addition, the hotel has provided a number of jobs for local citizens.

At the ribbon cutting, General Manager Roy D’Souza said guests can expect exceptional hospitality and said this was an ideal location for those traveling south and north. he thanked the Dillon County administration and the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce for their support. He said he hoped it would be a great success.

Latta Mayor Nancy G. Brigman said they were happy to have this hotel in the community and said it was the fulfillment of a vision for that area.

Dillon County Council Chairman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr. said that Dillon County appreciates the investment made by the owners in this hotel.

He said industrial and business travelers appreciate the safety and security of the inside halls and entrances as this is what most require to lodge locally.

Dillon County Administrator Clay Young said this is the type of economic development that Dillon County is looking for and knows that this hotel will be a success.

Dillon County Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Earl Gleason thanked the owners for choosing to build here and said when he walked in he was “wowed” by the appearance as it looks fantastic and that he is proud to have this hotel in Dillon County.

Alpa Parmar, owner, said they were excited to be there.

The Holiday Inn Express and Suites is their second venue in the Highway 38 & I-95 area. She said they have enjoyed hiring local people.

She said they want to be a part of the community and the growth of the area.

After the ribbon cutting, guests toured the hotel and enjoyed refreshments.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

