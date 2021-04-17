PHOTO GALLERY: Easter Golf Cart Parade Held

The first annual Easter Golf Cart Parade was held on Saturday, April 3 at Harmon Park. Those who participated brought food and cash donations fcor the Dillon County Humane Society. The children who attended were provided with snacks, drinks and candy filled Easter eggs. The Easter Bunny also made an appearance and the children took pictures with him. Drawings were held for two Easter baskets and for best decorated golf cart. The winners were as follows: Best decorated golf cart—Emily and Jay McKenzie; Easter basket giveaways—John and Colleen Harlow and Jay McKenzie.