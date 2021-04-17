4-H Rabbit Project Registration Underway

Registration for the 2021 South Carolina 4-H Rabbit Project is currently underway. This is an independent study 4-H project where youth (ages 5-18) are expected to provide quality care for their project animal, complete a record book, and participate in statewide 4-H rabbit shows. Youth must be a current South Carolina 4-H member to participate in the rabbit project.



Rabbits are popular 4-H projects because of their versatility. They are more manageable for younger and beginner 4-H members.

They require less space than other livestock options, making them ideal for 4-H members who have limited facilities and space to raise animals.

Pictured above is Dillon County 4-Her Deacon Snipes. He has secured his project rabbit and is ready for the 2021 Rabbit Project.

If you are interested in participating or need help locating a rabbit for the project, please email Elizabeth Snipes [email protected]

Project Registration fee: $15

Registration Deadline:

April 30th