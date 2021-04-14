Heart 2 Heart To Perform At Mount Calvary Baptist Church

Heart 2 Heart will be at Mount Calvary Baptist Church on Sunday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m.

This gospel trio began in 1998 in the small community of Cherryville, N.C.

The husband and wife team, David and Deana Kiser, and longtime friend, Rhonda House brings high energy, anointed worship with a cutting edge progressive southern sound.



Over the years the group has remained focused on making the church the number one stop, encouraging and loving God’s people, and ministering to the lost a top priority.

Heart 2 Heart Ministries has faced a lot of changes throughout the years, but one thing has remained a constant. That is their faith.

Heart 2 Heart continues to serve God and His people with their singing, their faith, and their testimonies.

For the past 20 years, they have traveled the Southeastern United States and have slowly emerged and established themselves in gospel music as a North Carolina favorite.

With appearances on stage with some of gospel music’s great performers such as Gold City, Greater Vision, The Anchormen, Driven, Carolina QT, The Bowlings, Jeff and Sheri Easter, The Hoppers, The Crabb Family, The Perrys, The Isaacs and many more.

Rev. Harold Cooke, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church encourages everyone to be present at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 18, and receive a blessing.

Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 405 Mount Calvary Road, Dillon.