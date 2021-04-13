Dillon First Baptist To Hold INSPIRE Renewal Services

Kenn Hucks, Senior Pastor of Sardis Baptist Church in Indian Trail, NC, will be the guest speaker for the INSPIRE Renewal Services to be held Sunday through Wednesday, April 18-21 at Dillon First Baptist Church.



The Sunday morning service begins at 10:30 and the Sunday thru Wednesday evening services start at 6:30. Childcare will be provided for each service for preschoolers (birth – five years old).

Kenn grew up in Conway, SC and graduated from Conway High School in 1977. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1984 and Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in 1988. Since 1982, he has been following the call of God upon his life.

Kenn served as pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Dillon from 1988 to 1993. Kenn has a special gift for inspiring people to have a deeper, more authentic relationship with Christ.

We all have spiritually dry moments on our journey with Christ. But God doesn’t want us to linger in a spiritual desert.

During the INSPIRE Renewal emphasis a challenge will be given to all to renew our fervor and enthusiasm for Christ and to embrace a fresh walk with Him.

Everyone is invited to attend. Dillon First Baptist Church is located at 400 N. 4th. Avenue, directly behind First Citizens Bank. Please call (843)774-7387 if you have questions concerning these services.