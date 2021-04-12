Dillon Police Department Investigating Shooting

The City of Dillon is investigating a shooting that occurred on April 8th.

On April 8th, 2021, at approximately 11:49 p.m., The City of Dillon Police Department was dispatched to a residence near McLeod Hospital in reference to gun shots being fired in the area.

While police units were heading towards that area, a second call came in to the dispatch center notifying law enforcement that two individuals had been shot at a specific house near McLeod Hospital. The two gunshot victims were taken to McLeod Hospital by a personal vehicle for treatment.

Law enforcement arrived on scene at the residence in question and secured that scene, while other law enforcement officers went to McLeod Hospital to assess the situation there. This is an ongoing criminal investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this shooting incident, please call Detective Monroe Herring at the City of Dillon Police Department at 843-774-0051 ext. 1030 or The City of Dillon Anonymous Tip Line at 843-774-0051 ext. 1710.