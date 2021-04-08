Relay For Life Set For June 18

Contributed Article

Relay For Life is back. We will celebrate 25 years of Relay For Life in Dillon County on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Dillon Motor Speedway. The event will be held from 6:00 p.m. until midnight. We are planning a huge celebration.

This year Marlboro County joins Dillon County. The theme for the Dillon County / Marlboro County 2021 Relay For Life will be Dancing Through The Decades. Each team will choose a decade to represent in their campsite.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID. We are looking forward to a huge celebration, this year. After missing out on so much this past year, we hope to have a large crowd this year. There will be Entertainment, Food and Snacks for purchase, Survivor Recognition, Luminary Service, and much more. Please make plans to support Relay For Life this year.

The next Team Captains meeting is scheduled for April 15, 2021 at B & C Steakhouse. If you are interested in having a Relay team we invite you to join us at 6:00 p.m. for dinner (dutch) followed by the meeting. Co-chairs for the event are Bobbie Lee and Kim Tanner.

Go to www.relayforlife.org/ dillon-marlborosc and register today so that you can stay informed as things progress.

Cancer Survivors may register by calling 800-227-2345. It is a very brief process. You may also register at the web address above.

We thank all who support the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life in our community. It takes many hands working in many areas to make It all possible.