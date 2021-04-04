PHOTO GALLERY: Dillon County Chamber Of Commerce Holds Golf Tournament

The Dillon County Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf tournament on Friday, March 26, at the City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course.

The 20-team group arrived at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26 and began with a cookout and fellowship.

Prior to the 1:00 p.m. start, the group was welcomed by Dillon County Chamber of Commerce board member Mike Tyler.

Danny Moody led in prayer for the event.

It was great to witness such a large group with the parking lot full of vehicles!

Dillon County Chamber Executive Director Johnnie Luehrs and her group of volunteers did a wonderful job preparing for the huge event. The City of Dillon Municipal Golf Course is located at 141 West Country Club Road in Hamer, S.C.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

