Elections Taking Place In Dillon And Lake View On April 6th

Elections will be held in the City of Dillon and Town of Lake View on Tuesday, April 6th. Polling places will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

In the City of Dillon, the following races are on the ballot:

Dillon City Council District 3

Johnny Eller

Stephanie Mitchell

Dillon City Council District 5

Jay David

Dillon City Council District 6

Dr. Phil Wallace

The polling places for District Three are the Dillon County Fire Department on Howard Street and East Elementary School. The polling places for District Five are the W.B. Carmichael Fire Station and East Elementary School. The polling place for District Six is East Elementary School.

In the Town of Lake View, the following races are on the ballot:

Mayor

Dennis L. Townsend, III

Town Council

Mitsey Church

Josephine Gilchrist

David Kitchens

The polling place is the Lake View Community Center.