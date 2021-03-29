FLORENCE – Lawrence Clayton Parham, 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at McLeod Hospice House of the Pee Dee. A private graveside memorial service to celebrate his life will be held in Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Paul Gasque officiating. Kananday Funeral Home in Latta is assisting the family.

Clayton was born in Florence, SC, October 11, 1935, the son of the late Frederick Melvin Parham, Sr. and Angie Lee Clayton Parham. Mr. Parham graduated in 1957 from the Citadel with a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering. He served in the United States Army. Clayton later retired from Stone Container as an Electrical Engineer. Mr. Parham served in his community as a past-member of the Latta Zoning Board and the Latta Library Improvement Committee. His faith in God was shown through his membership at Latta Presbyterian Church where he served as a trustee, elder and deacon.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Hepsy Greer Parham of the home; sons, Benjamin Clayton Parham (Liz) of Hillsborough NC and Walter McLean Parham of Columbia, SC; daughter, Catherine Parham Theus (Walt) of Columbia, SC; brother, Henry Jefferson Parham of PCSC in Florence, SC; two grandsons; four granddaughters; and one great-grandson on the way. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frederick Melvin Parham, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Latta Presbyterian Church Organ Fund, P.O. Box 5, Latta, SC 29565 or Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina (PCSC) Foundation, Attn: Charitable Care Fund, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

