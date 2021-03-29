Mrs. Doris Lane Grice Sessoms, 88, widow of the late Leroy Grice and John Sessoms passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home in Dillon with her loving family by her bedside.



A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 27, at 2:00 P.M. at Cooper Funeral Home, Dillon. Visitation will be held Friday, March 26, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home. Burial will be at Brownsville Baptist Church Cemetery, Brownsville, SC.

Born in Dillon County, SC, on April 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ruby Meares Lane Harrelson and Boyd Lane. She was married 30 years to her first husband, LeRoy Grice. After he passed, she married again to John Sessoms and lived in Bennettsville for 40 years where she was a faithful member of Stevens PH Church. She moved to Dillon in 2016 and joined Dillon First Baptist Church where she enjoyed Sunday School and Women’s Missions.

She retired from Emerson/Marley Engineered Products in 1998 after 30 plus years of loyal service. Upon her retirement she returned to school to obtain her GED and started her own caregiver service. She showed her love for her Lord by lovingly taking care of the sick and elderly in Marlboro and Dillon Counties. She had a passion for Hospice work and was given several awards from Agape Care Hospice for her dedicated devotion to her patients. She loved spending time and traveling with the Marlboro Park Senior Circle and she was a member of the Marlboro Red Hat Society. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Sessoms is survived by daughters, Marie (Steve) Hardy of Dillon and Linda (Joe) Proctor of Sellers; sons, Paul (Sherry) Grice of Snellville, GA and James (Faye) Grice of Bingham; God-daughter, Dolores Conn of Dillon; grandchildren, Alison (Mitchell) Moody of Fork, Jon Paul Grice of Charlotte, Brent (Rachel) Hardy of Lake View, Kaylen Proctor of Florence, Michael Grice of Florence, and Allen Proctor of Sellers; her special great grands, Hayden and Ethan Moody and Quinn and Julia Hardy; sisters, Freida Love of Jacksonville, NC and Iris Mackett of Buffalo, NY; stepdaughters, Rhonda Hagen and Lisa Sessoms; stepsons, Wayne, Gary and Robin Sessoms; special friends, Don and Debbie Stewart and Hope of Bennettsville and Mrs. Sylvia Griffin of Dillon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; twin brother; David Lane; two younger sisters, Mary Thomson and Helen Rogers; stepson, Russel Sessoms and her best friend, Sadie Hood.

The family would like to thank the Agape Care Hospice team especially her nurses, Bobbie Lee and Shannon Carter and her aide Irene Thompson for taking such wonderful care of her and the family as well. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Agape Care Hospice, Dillon, SC.

Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations social distancing is required, and the family requires mask to be worn.