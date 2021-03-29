DEATH NOTICES:

Graveside services for Ms. Sharon Gilchrist will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Union AME Church Cemetery in Lake View, SC. Ms. Gilchrist died on Friday, March 19, 2021 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

It is with great sympathy that we announce the passing of Mr. Frank McCormick on March 19, 2021 at McLeod Medical Center in Florence. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1 p.m., Resthaven Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to the House of Thomas Funeral Home, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Dillon, South Carolina 29536.

*

Funeral service for Betty Smith was held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC 29536. Burial followed in Rest Haven Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Ms. Smith died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Kindred Hospital South in Tampa, FL. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Kimberly E. Bethea died on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Baby Ikorukwishaka Angel Deborah died on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.