Death Notices

Graveside service for Franklin Eugene Barr will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Rest Haven, SC. Mr. Barr died on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at McLeod Regional Hospital in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Funeral service for Minister Kevin Albert Douglas will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Samuel Bartell Memorial Chapel at 1309 East Calhoun Street, Dillon, SC 29536. Burial will follow on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Florence National Cemetery in Florence, SC. Min. Douglas died on Friday, February 19, 2021 at his residence in Hamer, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Jessie Spates died on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his residence in Lake City, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

It is with great sympathy that we announce the passing of Mr. Nick Carlos Williams on March 3, 2021. Funeral Service was held 1:00 p.m. on Sunday March 7, 2021 New Zion Church Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to the House of Thomas Funeral Home of Dillon.

*

It is with great sympathy that we announce the passing of Mr. James Goings Sr. on March 5, 2021 in Charlotte NC. Funeral Services will be held at the Greenlawn Cemetery on March 9, 2021 at 12 p.m. Professional services entrusted to the House of Thomas Funeral Home, Dillon.

*

Betty Smith on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Kindred Hospital South in Tampa, FL. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Graveside service for Robert L. Williams will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Roadside Cemetery in Dillon, SC. Mr. Williams died on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon, SC. Bartell Funeral Home, LLC of Dillon, SC is in charge of these arrangements.

*

Frances Gee Petty, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning March 9th, 2021. The first service was at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Dillon, on Friday, March 12th. The second service was a graveside service at Hanks Chapel Church in Pittsboro, Friday, March 12th at 4:00 pm directed by Cooper Funeral Home.