Man Charged In Deadly Shooting

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has charged and arrested Kentell Maurice Kelly, age 30, of Lake View for the deadly shooting that occurred on Alton Court in the Fork Community of Dillon County on March 7, 2021.



Kelly is charged with Murder, Possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kelly is currently in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center.