Local Scholarship Announced

The family of Carolyn Bethea Cottingham would like to announce a local scholarship in her honor.

It was created by Mrs. Cottingham’s children and grandchildren to honor her commitment and dedication to higher education. She taught in the Dillon County School District for over thirty years. Mrs. Cottingham was widowed at a young age and left with three small children to raise.

To supplement her teacher’s salary, she also taught adult school at night and summer school. A love for family and higher education was her primary focus in raising her children in the Dillon community. Through her strong work ethic and example, her three children received college degrees as well as all ten of her grandchildren. Mrs. Cottingham died in 2014.

The selection process for the Carolyn Bethea Cottingham Scholarship will focus on a student who has been raised by a single parent or guardian, character values and grades. The scholarship applications are available in the guidance departments at Dillon, Latta and Lake View High Schools. The completed form must be submitted electronically by May 1st. One scholarship in the amount of $2,500 will be payable to the recipient’s chosen college.