Operation Clean Sweep Nets 19 Arrests

On March 19, 2021, deputies with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, officers with Dillon Police Department, as well as agents with SLED did conduct special operations throughout the County of Dillon in which led to the arrest of 19 people, seizures of narcotics, as well as firearms.

The following were arrested:

Rishaud Andre Allen of Dillon was arrested and charged with: Possession of cocaine 1st offense.

Kenneth William Berry of Latta: Simple possession of marijuana, Driving under suspension 3rd offense

Jessica Nicole Blackmon of Dillon: Simple possession of marijuana, Trafficking in MDMA or Ecstasy 100 dosage or more., Manufacture, possession, or distribution of other substance in schedule I, II, or III.

Darren Marques Boatwright, Jr. of Dillon: Manufacture, possession, or distribution of other substance in schedule I, II, or III.

Michael Lendell Boatwright, Jr. of Dillon: Distribution of cocaine base 2nd offense x2

Montrice Anton Carmichael of Dillon: Possession of cocaine 2nd offense; Manufacture, possession, or distribution of other substance in schedule I, II, or III.

Kenneth Demon Eagle of Dillon: Manufacture, possession, or distribution of other substance in schedule I, II, or III.

Jonathan Tyler Fletcher of Dillon: Domestic Violence 2nd degree.

Deionte Ryheem Ford of Dillon: Manufacture, possession, or distribution of schedule IV drugs; Possession of other controlled substance in schedule I

Jason Brandon Harrelson of Dillon: Breaking into motor vehicles, tanks, pumps, etc. x2; Possession of less than one gram of meth, cocaine base; Driving under suspension 3rd

Tawfiq Z. Manning of Little Rock: Possession of cocaine 1st offense

Jamie A. McCall of Dillon: Manufacture, possession, or distribution of other substance in schedule I, II, or III (x3); Trafficking in meth or cocaine base; Trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc.; Possession of cocaine 1st offense; Possession of firearm by person convicted of a felony.

Courtier Tywon Shakur McKinnon of Dillon: Possession of firearm by person convicted of a felony; Possession of cocaine 1st offense

Zaquan Marquie McKinnon of Dillon: Possession of a firearm by person convicted of a felony; Possession of cocaine 1st offense

Darret Lee Murphy of Dillon: Domestic Violence 1st degree

Gary Lavon Robinson of Dillon: Possession of firearm by person convicted of a felony

Lamont Simmons of Dillon: Trafficking in MDMA or Ecstasy 100 dosage units or more; Simple possession of marijuana

Robert Mitchell Singleton of Dillon: Grand Larceny; Malicious injury to property

Joshua Dwayne Stroud of Mullins: Possession of cocaine 1st offense

Sheriff Douglas Pernell praised the officers involved in this operation and said this is what they have been able to accomplish in a short amount of time. He said this is the first stage of more to come.