Telecommunications Tower Construction Proposal

AMERICAN TOWERS LLC is proposing to construct a 199-foot overall height monopole telecommunications tower at Pleasant Hill Road, Dillon, Dillon County, SC, Tax Parcel ID 070-03-00-039. The new tower structure will not be lit and the tower facility will include a 100′ by 100′ lease area and associated easements, along with a 30-ft buffer surrounding the lease area. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Interested persons may comment or raise concerns about the proposed action by submitting an e-mail to [email protected] Paper comments can be sent to: American Towers LLC, Attn: Environmental Compliance, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns, and must be received on or before 4/24/2021. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project.