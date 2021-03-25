NOTICE OF SALE

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: U.S. Bank National Association as Indenture Trustee for C1M Trust 2015-3AG Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2015-3AG vs. Donna J. Murphy, Individually, and as Personal Representative for the Estate of Avin L. Murphy; Celeste F. Walls; Jessica Williams; Travis Murphy; Bay Finance Company, LLC; National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-3; South Carolina Department of Revenue; South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, C/A No. 2017-CP-17-00342, The following property will be sold on April 5, 2021, at 11:00AM at the Dillon County Courthouse located at 301 W. Main Street, Dillon, SC 29536 to the highest bidder. All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being near the City of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing .53 acres, and being designated as Lot No. Seven (7) of River Bend Place

Subdivision Phase One (1). For a more particular description of said tract reference may be had to a plat prepared for Glendora Corporation by William E. Hayes, RLS, dated April 24, 1996 and recorded in Plat Book 32 at Page 100. Also included is a 1993 Sterling Mobile Home, with Serial # HNC931107AB

Derivation: Book 362 at Page 111

TMS No. 070-07-00-109

Property Address: 1808 River Bend

Pl, Dillon, SC 29536

SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, DILLON AD VALOREM TAXES, EASEMENTS AND/OR, RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

TERMS OF SALE: A 5% deposit in certified funds is required. The deposit will be applied towards the purchase price unless the bidder defaults, in which case the deposit will be forfeited. If the successful bidder fails, or refuses, to make the required deposit, or comply with his bid within 30 days, then the property will be resold at his risk. No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The successful bidder will be required to pay interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 9.580% per annum. For complete terms of sale, see Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale filed with the Dillon County Clerk of Court at C/A #2017-CP-17-00342.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search prior to the foreclosure sale date.

William S. Koehler

Attorney for Plaintiff 1201 Main Street, Suite 1450

Columbia, SC 29201

Phone: (803) 828-0880

Fax:(803) 828-0881 [email protected]

Charles E. Curry

Special Referee for Dillon County

A-4730337 03/18/2021, 03/25/2021, 04/01/2021