NOTICE OF SALE

C/A NO: 2020-CP-17-00114

BY VIRTUE OF A DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore issued in the case of Community Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Mary J. Ringgold; Bettye A. McGriff; Theresa B. Whitfield, and if Theresa B. Whitfield, be deceased then any children and heirs at law to the Estate of Theresa B. Whitfield, distributees and devisees at law to the Estate of Theresa B. Whitfield and if any of the same be dead any and all persons entitled to claim under or through them also all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, interest or lien upon the real estate described in the complaint herein; Any unknown adults, any unknown infants or persons under a disability being a class designated as John Doe, and any persons in the military service of the United States of America being a class designated as Richard Roe; Kimberly Banks aka Kim Banks; Crystal R. Whitfield; Tonya Whitfield aka Carolyn W. Fulmore; Lynn Whitfield aka Teresa L. Bowman; CFNA Receivables (TX), LLC, I the undersigned as Special Referee for Dillon County, will sell on April 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at the County Court House, Dillon County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder: Legal Description and Property Address: ALL THAT CERTAIN piece, parcel, or lot of land, situate and being in the County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, and fronting and measuring seventy-five feet on the west side of Tynes Street and extending back therefrom at Right Angles thereto for a distance or approximately one hundred fifty (150) feet to a ditch. Said Lot is more fully shown as Lot 34 on a plat prepared for J.P. McLaurin by M.C. Moody, R.L.S., dated July 3, 1968 and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillion County in plat Book 10 at Page 60. Said plat and the recording thereof are incorporated by reference and made a part of this description. THIS BEING the same property whereby John Willie Johnson’s interest in the subject property was conveyed unto Lee Carolyn Johnson, Robert Johnson, Edna J. Bethea, Maggie Phillips, Lois Ford, Larry Johnson, Jr., Jerrica Johnson, Arlene Johnson, Deborah Johnson, Donald Johnson, Delia Price, Denise Johnson, Terry Johnson and Madeline Johnson by Lee Carolyn Johnson as Personal Representative of the Estate of John Willie Johnson, (Estate # 2001-ES-17-00069), pursuant to the probate of said Estate, and by virtue of a Deed of Distribution dated October 30, 2006 and recorded November 9, 2006 in Book 428 at Page 303 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina. THEREAFTER, Edna Bertha, Maggie Phillips, Robert Johnson, Velma Louise B. Johnson, Lois J. Ford, Debra Johnson, Delia J. Price, Donald Johnson, Jacquelyn Denise Johnson, Madeline Johnson, Terry Johnson, Arlene B. Johnson, individually and as Guardian Ad Litem for Larry Johnson, Jr. conveyed subject property unto Lee

Carolyn Johnson by virtue of a Deed dated December 20, 2006 and recorded January 10, 2007 in Book 431 at Page 271 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina. THEREAFTER, Arlene B. Johnson conveyed all her interest in subject property unto Lee Carolyn Johnson by virtue of a QuitClaim Deed dated March 13, 2007 and recorded March 16, 2007 in Book 434 at Page 181 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina. THEREAFTER, Lee Carolyn Johnson’s interest was conveyed unto Theresa B. Whitfield, Mary J. Ringgold and Betty A. McGriff by Theresa B. Whitfield as Personal Representative of the Estate of Lee Carolyn Johnson, (Estate # 2016-ES-17-00144), pursuant to the probate of said Estate, and by virtue of a Deed of Distribution filed August 7, 2017 in Book 613 at Page 13 in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County, South Carolina.

1121 Tynes Street

Dillon, SC 29536

TMS# 069-12-03-009

TERMS OF SALE: For cash. Interest at the current rate of Six and 24/100 (6.24%) to be paid on balance of bid from date of sale to date of compliance. The purchaser to pay for papers and stamps, and that the successful bidder or bidders, other than the Plaintiff therein, will, upon the acceptance of his or her bid, deposit with the Special Referee for Dillon County a certified check or cash in the amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of bid on said premises at the sale as evidence of good faith in bidding, and subject to any resale of said premises under Order of this Court; and in the event the said purchaser or purchasers fail to comply with the terms of sale within Thirty (30) days, the Special Referee shall forthwith resell the said property, after the due notice and advertisement, and shall continue to sell the same each subsequent sales day until a purchaser, who shall comply with the terms of sale, shall be obtained, such sales to be made at the risk of the former purchaser. Since a personal or deficiency judgment is waived, the bidding will not remain open but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. If the Plaintiff or the Plaintiff’s representative does not appear at the above-described sale, then the sale of the property will be null, void, and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day. Plaintiff may waive any of its rights prior to sale. Sold subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions of record.

Harry R. Easterling, Jr.

Special Referee for Dillon County

Dillon, South Carolina

__________________, 2021

Hutchens Law Firm LLP

P.O. Box 8237

Columbia, SC 29202

803-726-2700