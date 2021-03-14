Suspect Sought In Kidnapping, Assault

On Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:17 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hwy. 301 South and Braswell Rd., Rowland in reference to a kidnapping and assault.



The investigation determined that the kidnapping initiated in Dillon County, SC.

The victim was abducted in the area of a South of the Border business and transported to Rowland, NC. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.

The victim is being treated at an undisclosed medical center. The injuries are non life-threatening.

The suspect is a black male who is about 5’10” in height and weighs about 200 pounds. The suspect has black hair and a short black and gray beard. The suspect has a mole on his face and was last seen wearing dark clothing. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.