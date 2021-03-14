McDaniel Named To S.C. State’s 40 Under 40 List

Executive Leadership Program at the Graduate School USA

in Washington, DC

Lynwood completed the Executive Leadership Program and the Executive Core Qualification Leading People was the foundation of the program. Through a myriad of competency-based developmental activities his knowledge was expanded while increasing visibility for strong leadership. One of the experiential learning activities allowed him to complete a 60-Day Developmental Assignment with the United States Department of Agriculture, National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Division of Community and Education. He worked closely with National Program Leaders and Program Specialists on a number of work assignments and other priority projects to further strengthen his capacity to lead.

The National Society of

Leadership and Success

He was also selected to the National Society of Leadership and Success (Sigma Alpha Pi) and earn leadership certificates. The NSLS is the largest honor society in the United States with nearly a million members. Membership into the NSLS is available to selected students and alumni at Walden University, Northcentral University, other colleges and universities and is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction, based on academic accomplished, leadership potential, or nomination from faculty.

Professional Career

Lynwood is currently employed with the United States Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Community Services, Division of Social Services in Washington, DC.

He serves as a Social Services Program Specialist for the Social Services Block Grant a $1.7 billion dollar noncompetitive formula discretionary block grant program mandated by the United States Congress. This is a flexible funding source given directly to States and Territories to tailor social services programming to their population’s needs.

He has an extensive work history that span across the areas of education, state and federal government systems. He is most passionate about providing a wide range of high level services to children and families, vulnerable older adults, persons with disabilities, and at-risk adolescents and young adults. Meanwhile, he has shared interest and expertise in the areas of program operations, child welfare, home visiting, project officer, monitoring, compliance, auditing, and social security and health insurance policies. He is committed to providing services that impact the lives of children and families.

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) the inaugural class will be honored during a virtual awards ceremony to be scheduled at a later date.