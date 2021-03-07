Driver Suspension Eligibility Week Is March 15-19

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will hold the 2021 Driver Suspension Eligibility Week statewide for drivers with licenses suspended for various reasons March 15 – 19, 2021.

During this week, drivers licensed in South Carolina who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions, may be able to reduce or clear the remaining time of their suspension. Drivers with the following types of suspensions are eligible for the program:

· Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

· Operating an unlicensed taxi

· Operating an uninsured vehicle that they did not own

· Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

· Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug related conviction

Drivers who qualify for the program must complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application (SCDMV Form DL-601) and visit an SCDMV branch during the week of March 15 – 19, 2021.

This special program is only available one week a year. Only drivers who clear all suspensions may apply for a license. Depending on the type of suspension, drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before receiving a new license.

To qualify, drivers must meet all conditions of their suspensions and pay all fees.*

If required, a suspended driver must get a Certificate of Insurance (SR-22) filed by his or her insurance company.

If a driver has more than one suspension, the SCDMV will recalculate the suspension time. Drivers with suspensions not covered by the program will need to continue serving those suspensions. For questions related to eligibility, customers can call the Contact Center at 803-896-5000.

* No fees will be waived or forgiven.

Appointments and Wait Times

During Driver Suspension Eligibility Week, many SCDMV branches may experience longer wait times due to an increase in customers. To help with this, the SCDMV encourages customers to book an appointment online at www.SCDMV online.com/Schedule-Appointment.

Most SCDMV branch offices have same-day or next-day appointments available. If customers are trying to book an appointment and find that there are no appointments available at their chosen location, they are encouraged to check for an appointment at the next closest location. Although appointments are preferred, every SCDMV branch is accepting walk-in customers as well.

When, Where, & What Time

Driver Suspension Eligibility Week applications will be processed by SCDMV branch offices during the following days and times:

· Monday, March 15th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Tuesday, March 16th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Wednesday, March 17th from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Thursday, March 18th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Friday, March 19th from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers must bring all required documents in order to get a REAL ID

If a customer is reinstating his or her license, he or she will receive a standard, non-REAL ID license that says “Not for Federal Identification.” In order to receive a REAL ID license, customers will need all of the following documents at the time of application or on file with the SCDMV:

· Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

· Social Security Number

· Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

· Proof of All Legal Name Changes

· Applicable payment ($25; cash, check, or card accepted)

For a complete list of accepted documents, view the United States Citizens’ Checklist (SCDMV Form MV-93).

As a reminder, the new implementation date for REAL ID enforcement is October 1, 2021. As of this date, individuals must have a REAL ID to board domestic, commercial flights or enter certain federal facilities unless they have a valid US Passport, military ID, or another federally approved identification.