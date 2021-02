McLeod Health is holding a Walk-in Vaccine Clinic for Phase 1A in Lake View on February 25th.

Walk-in Vaccine Clinic for Phase 1A

Thursday, February 25, 2021

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lake View Community Center

106 Richard Temple Blvd

Lake View, SC 29563

Limited doses available.

The walk-ins will be based on vaccine availability and will be first come

first serve.

